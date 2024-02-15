Analysts Set Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target at $267.76

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $262.33.
Several research firms have recently commented on PAYC. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair lowered shares of Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $320.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software
Paycom Software Stock Up 1.2 %
PAYC stock opened at $189.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $374.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.21.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.
Paycom Software Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 25.42%.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
