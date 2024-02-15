Analysts Set Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Target Price at $14.71

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.71.
TROX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tronox from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Tronox in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tronox from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tronox to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Tronox from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tronox
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tronox
Tronox Price Performance
NYSE TROX opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Tronox has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average is $12.82.
About Tronox
Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tronox
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- What Are Low Beta Stocks
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.