Analysts Set Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Target Price at $14.71

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.71.

TROX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tronox from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Tronox in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tronox from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tronox to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Tronox from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tronox during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Tronox by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 377,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after buying an additional 251,916 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 561.2% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 180,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 153,207 shares in the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TROX opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Tronox has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average is $12.82.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

