Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,441,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,766,000 after acquiring an additional 215,413 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,606,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,578,000 after acquiring an additional 105,691 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,463,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,717,000 after acquiring an additional 152,667 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,719,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,540,000 after acquiring an additional 28,931 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,079,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,007,000 after acquiring an additional 58,676 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.30.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $23.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.04. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $31.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

