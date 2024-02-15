Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of Citi Trends worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Citi Trends by 47.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 376,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after buying an additional 121,134 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the third quarter worth about $2,254,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the third quarter worth about $1,617,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 22.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 94,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 17.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 196,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 29,237 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 36,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.51 per share, for a total transaction of $851,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,244,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,255,091.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jonathan Duskin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $286,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,148.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 36,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.51 per share, for a total transaction of $851,062.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,244,368 shares in the company, valued at $29,255,091.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 69,200 shares of company stock worth $1,643,897. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citi Trends Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $28.92 on Thursday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $30.21. The stock has a market cap of $246.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.31.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.39). Citi Trends had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $179.52 million for the quarter.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

