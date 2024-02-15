Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,179 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 1,872.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 533.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 393 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 1,060.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 894.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Hingham Institution for Savings Price Performance

NASDAQ:HIFS opened at $162.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $348.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.05. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12-month low of $147.01 and a 12-month high of $299.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.99.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.37 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 13.84%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Profile

(Free Report)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.