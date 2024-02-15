Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,261 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Mayville Engineering worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MEC. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 649,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Mayville Engineering by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 220,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 29,348 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Mayville Engineering by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in Mayville Engineering by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 39,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 18,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mayville Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Stock Up 4.5 %

Mayville Engineering stock opened at $12.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $261.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.34. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

In other news, Director Steven L. Fisher purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $38,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,121.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers. The company serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

