Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives $3.99 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.99.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Angi from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Angi from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Angi from $2.20 to $2.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Angi from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Angi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

In other Angi news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 12,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $28,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 39,242 shares in the company, valued at $94,573.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its position in shares of Angi by 377.0% during the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 6,284,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966,764 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Angi by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,430,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after buying an additional 1,983,031 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Angi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,231,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Angi by 1,453.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 857,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 802,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Angi by 2,798.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 677,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 654,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Angi stock opened at $2.89 on Thursday. Angi has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

