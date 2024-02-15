Anixa Biosciences, Inc. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share (NASDAQ:ANIX)

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Anixa Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 13th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen expects that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Anixa Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share.

Anixa Biosciences Trading Down 0.5 %

Anixa Biosciences stock opened at $4.28 on Thursday. Anixa Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $135.73 million, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67.

Anixa Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ANIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Anixa Biosciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 638,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 16,452 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $1,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 10.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 28,729 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 191.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 195,603 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 73.4% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 155,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 65,961 shares during the period. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

