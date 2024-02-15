Anixa Biosciences, Inc. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share (NASDAQ:ANIX)

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Anixa Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 13th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen expects that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Anixa Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share.
Anixa Biosciences Trading Down 0.5 %
Anixa Biosciences stock opened at $4.28 on Thursday. Anixa Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $135.73 million, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anixa Biosciences
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Anixa Biosciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 638,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 16,452 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $1,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 10.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 28,729 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 191.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 195,603 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 73.4% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 155,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 65,961 shares during the period. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Anixa Biosciences
Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.
