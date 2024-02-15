Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 963.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total value of $364,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,421,642.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total value of $364,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,421,642.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $184,404.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,114 shares of company stock valued at $872,497. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AIT stock opened at $186.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.24 and a twelve month high of $189.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.13. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

