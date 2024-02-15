AptarGroup, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of AptarGroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 12th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.33. The consensus estimate for AptarGroup’s current full-year earnings is $5.15 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s FY2024 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $838.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.50 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.25.

AptarGroup Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $137.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.58. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $108.18 and a 1 year high of $140.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of AptarGroup

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,146,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $893,565,000 after acquiring an additional 53,625 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,608,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,242,000 after acquiring an additional 420,457 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AptarGroup by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,159,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,224,000 after purchasing an additional 171,060 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in AptarGroup by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,438,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,820,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,371,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,447,000 after purchasing an additional 225,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $403,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $403,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,370.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.59%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

