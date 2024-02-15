Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Down 8.8%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) dropped 8.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.86 and last traded at $37.96. Approximately 229,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 346,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.62.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 2.62.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $1.18. The business had revenue of $45.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 33.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

