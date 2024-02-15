Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Ark Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Ark Restaurants Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. Ark Restaurants has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $53.10 million, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.40 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 3.40%.

Institutional Trading of Ark Restaurants

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ark Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Ark Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Ark Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

