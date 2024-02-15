ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Shares Up 2.9%

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.80 and last traded at $21.65. 93,188 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 168,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.03.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 444,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,513,664 shares in the company, valued at $27,245,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 444,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,513,664 shares in the company, valued at $27,245,952. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen bought 555,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,484,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,724,096. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

