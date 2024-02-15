ASD (ASD) Price Hits $0.0539 on Exchanges

ASD (ASD) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. ASD has a market capitalization of $35.59 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can now be bought for about $0.0539 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ASD has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.0522806 USD and is up 5.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,523,436.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

