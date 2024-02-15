Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Short Interest Update

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Ashford Trading Down 8.3 %

AINC opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.58. Ashford has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $13.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

