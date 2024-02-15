Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 242.2% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM stock opened at $32.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.26. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.18, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.52. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

