Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its position in Schlumberger by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 11,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 21,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in Schlumberger by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 32,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.76. The stock has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,151,825.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,116 shares of company stock worth $6,923,671 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

