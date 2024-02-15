Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys 752 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,885 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 35.7% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203,520 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $109,845,000 after purchasing an additional 118,262 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 33.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,305,190 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $210,395,000 after purchasing an additional 47,747 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 750 shares of company stock valued at $73,308. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $94.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.44. The company has a market cap of $106.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

