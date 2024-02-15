Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 904 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 904 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 40.9% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.33.

CDNS stock opened at $300.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $81.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.73, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.30 and a fifty-two week high of $315.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.63 and a 200-day moving average of $256.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,315.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total value of $190,995.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,315.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.42, for a total value of $449,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,924,053.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,178 shares of company stock valued at $19,409,553. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

