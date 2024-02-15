Atomi Financial Group Inc. Invests $256,000 in PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCM. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 139,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 44.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PCM Fund in the third quarter worth about $131,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the period. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCM Fund stock opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.42. PCM Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

