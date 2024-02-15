Atomi Financial Group Inc. Takes $245,000 Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,801,000 after purchasing an additional 22,095 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MS. Societe Generale downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $91.00 price target (down from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.56.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:MS opened at $84.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.80. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $100.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $8,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,555,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $8,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,555,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $4,396,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,172,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

