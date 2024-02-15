Atomi Financial Group Inc. Takes $258,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ opened at $83.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.05 and a 200 day moving average of $81.36. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.42.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.