Atomi Financial Group Inc. Takes $334,000 Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Global Payments from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $129.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Global Payments Stock Up 2.2 %

Global Payments stock opened at $139.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.05 and a fifty-two week high of $139.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.01.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.