AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 860,538 shares of the medical device company's stock after selling 26,861 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.82% of AtriCure worth $37,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 17.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $188,171,000 after acquiring an additional 427,792 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 35.8% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,627,000 after acquiring an additional 359,823 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth $15,621,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 41.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 981,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,430,000 after acquiring an additional 286,481 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 366.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,987 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,930,000 after acquiring an additional 269,454 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on AtriCure from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

AtriCure Price Performance

AtriCure stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.45. The company had a trading volume of 84,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,497. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.26 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.58.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

