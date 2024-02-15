AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.5% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,219,000 after purchasing an additional 383,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Tigress Financial upped their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

AT&T Price Performance

T traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,832,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,407,406. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.