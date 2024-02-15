AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,861 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE AZO traded down $3.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,723.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,551. The firm has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $2,855.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,667.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,591.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $27.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AZO. TheStreet cut shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,857.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AutoZone

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.