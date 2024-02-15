Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Raised to $29.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised Avantor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

Avantor Stock Performance

Avantor stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,003,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,290,747. Avantor has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 5.18%. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $768,000. Blue Door Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avantor by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Door Asset Management LLC now owns 402,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Avantor by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 850,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,417,000 after purchasing an additional 150,982 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

