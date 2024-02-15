Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 506,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,098 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.63% of Avery Dennison worth $92,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 56.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. Citigroup cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $1,074,202.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,940.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AVY traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $207.33. The company had a trading volume of 36,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,290. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.90. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $158.93 and a 12-month high of $208.67.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

