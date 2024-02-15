Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Avinger from $1.60 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Get Avinger alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avinger

Avinger Trading Up 0.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of AVGR opened at $2.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31. Avinger has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $20.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Avinger by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger in the second quarter worth $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger in the first quarter worth $64,000. 8.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avinger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.