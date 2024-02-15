Aviva PLC Acquires 274,436 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 106.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 532,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 274,436 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $36,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Sempra by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 780.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra during the first quarter valued at about $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sempra by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,411,000 after acquiring an additional 23,431 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Sempra by 77.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SRE shares. Barclays raised their price target on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sempra Trading Up 1.2 %

SRE traded up $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $70.30. The company had a trading volume of 410,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,699. The company has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra has a 12-month low of $63.75 and a 12-month high of $80.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.77.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

