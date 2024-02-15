Aviva PLC Decreases Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 254,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $38,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,696,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,454,000 after purchasing an additional 55,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,223,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,430,000 after purchasing an additional 19,148 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,145,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,933,000 after purchasing an additional 244,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,449,000 after purchasing an additional 62,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,155,000 after purchasing an additional 922,054 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.1 %

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $175.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,145. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.93 and its 200 day moving average is $158.29. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JKHY has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $167.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.92.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

