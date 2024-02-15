Aviva PLC Grows Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 105.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 787,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 403,848 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $33,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,803,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,114,000 after buying an additional 19,576,719 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $256,878,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Copart by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,871,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Copart by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,523,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Copart by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,295,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Copart Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CPRT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,846,177. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. Copart’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

