Aviva PLC Has $32.10 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 752,591 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,816 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $32,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,433,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,399,416,000 after purchasing an additional 526,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,532,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,646,000 after acquiring an additional 230,185 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 12,774,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,727,000 after acquiring an additional 315,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $503,489,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,122,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,652,000 after acquiring an additional 295,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

BK stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.18. 1,166,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,262,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.53. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.32%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BK. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

