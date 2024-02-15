Aviva PLC Has $41.45 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $41,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,237,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 584.1% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,508,000 after purchasing an additional 655,208 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 711.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 142.9% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $6.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,753.02. 107,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,877. The company has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,063.02 and a one year high of $1,800.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,651.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1,447.61.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

