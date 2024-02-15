Aviva PLC Has $45.30 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,924 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.05% of Lam Research worth $45,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 5.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $793.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,956. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,956. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,714 shares of company stock worth $20,871,781. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $3.68 on Thursday, hitting $912.02. The stock had a trading volume of 210,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,106. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $467.02 and a 1-year high of $928.97. The stock has a market cap of $119.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $795.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $707.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

