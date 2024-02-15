Aviva PLC Purchases 230,455 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 230,455 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $35,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,059,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,112,515,000 after purchasing an additional 578,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MetLife by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,383,000 after purchasing an additional 418,477 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,108,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474,449 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in MetLife by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,466,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,585,000 after purchasing an additional 436,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $444,205,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:MET traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.38. 782,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,155,092. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.19. The company has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04.

MetLife Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.66%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MetLife

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.