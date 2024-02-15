Aviva PLC Reduces Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,515 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 30,675 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $40,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 933 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $339.21. 304,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $99.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.72. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $342.05.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $334.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CI

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,394,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total transaction of $340,959.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,275,786.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,022 shares of company stock valued at $15,407,762. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.