Aviva PLC Sells 2,093 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $50,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 6,589.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,021 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $725,557,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,610,000 after buying an additional 431,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Equinix by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,756,000 after buying an additional 179,023 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Equinix by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,144,000 after buying an additional 133,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $42.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $875.55. The company had a trading volume of 288,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,155. The company has a market capitalization of $82.20 billion, a PE ratio of 89.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $813.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $778.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $661.66 and a one year high of $879.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 183.23%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $871.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wolfe Research raised Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $843.44.

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at $6,622,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at $6,622,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total value of $969,588.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,314,307.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,859 shares of company stock worth $16,859,974. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

