Aviva PLC Sells 35,976 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,417 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,976 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of Cadence Design Systems worth $36,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,315.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,315.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.42, for a total value of $449,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,924,053.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,178 shares of company stock worth $19,409,553. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $297.55. The stock had a trading volume of 477,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,230. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.30 and a 12 month high of $315.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $279.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.95 billion, a PE ratio of 78.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.33.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

