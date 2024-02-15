Aviva PLC Sells 47,503 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,661 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 47,503 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $33,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.
EOG Resources Trading Up 2.1 %
EOG stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.38. 716,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,931,434. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $136.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.57 and a 200-day moving average of $123.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EOG Resources Company Profile
EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.
