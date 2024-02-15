Aviva PLC Sells 47,503 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,661 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 47,503 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $33,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Up 2.1 %

EOG stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.38. 716,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,931,434. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $136.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.57 and a 200-day moving average of $123.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.