Aviva PLC Trims Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,211 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of Canadian National Railway worth $43,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $727,713,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth about $273,243,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 25,348.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,698,000 after buying an additional 1,643,870 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,910,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $137,546,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.95. 166,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,218. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.24. The company has a market capitalization of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $129.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.43%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.20.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

