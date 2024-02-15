B. Riley Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) – B. Riley increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for GoDaddy in a report released on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for GoDaddy’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.51 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GDDY. TheStreet upgraded GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI lowered GoDaddy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $111.57 on Thursday. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $67.43 and a fifty-two week high of $113.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $323,455.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,712,494.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 812 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $83,010.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,939,488.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,164 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $323,455.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,712,494.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,797 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,228. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 623,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,166,000 after purchasing an additional 284,576 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $816,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $983,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,436,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

