Balchem (BCPC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $142.73 on Thursday. Balchem has a 1-year low of $110.74 and a 1-year high of $150.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.70.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.76%.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th.
Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.
