Balchem (BCPC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Balchem Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $142.73 on Thursday. Balchem has a 1-year low of $110.74 and a 1-year high of $150.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Balchem alerts:

Balchem Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Balchem

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter worth about $40,469,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Balchem by 462.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,947,000 after purchasing an additional 264,836 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Balchem by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,862,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,545,000 after buying an additional 261,534 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Balchem by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,018,000 after buying an additional 227,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Balchem by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 345,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,949,000 after buying an additional 127,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Balchem

Balchem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.