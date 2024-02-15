Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 146.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,470,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 874,325 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.47% of Ball worth $71,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Ball by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ball by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 600,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,873,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $658,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 834,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,517,000 after acquiring an additional 30,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Ball during the third quarter valued at $54,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 4,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,980.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BALL traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $61.73. 308,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,432. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $62.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

BALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ball from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

