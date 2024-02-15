Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 11,646 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.23% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $6,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICLN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.68. 1,780,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,191,583. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $20.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.75.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

