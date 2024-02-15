Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 2,299 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.06% of CF Industries worth $10,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 12.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 5.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 7.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 80,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 161.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 18,593 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CF traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,635,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,925. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.18. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $88.83.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

CF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.87.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

