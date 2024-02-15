Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,478 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.17% of ANSYS worth $42,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 854.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in ANSYS by 327.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.
ANSYS stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $330.08. The company had a trading volume of 129,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,692. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.46. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.01 and a 1-year high of $364.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 59.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.
In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
