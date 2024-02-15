Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,424 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mad River Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 10,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,480,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,600 shares of company stock worth $15,249,356. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.4 %

ICE traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.22. The company had a trading volume of 529,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,296. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.41 and a 200-day moving average of $117.25. The company has a market cap of $78.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $137.92.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

