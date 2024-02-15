Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.06% of Republic Services worth $25,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Republic Services by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,731,000 after buying an additional 1,791,149 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,002,000 after buying an additional 862,917 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Republic Services by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after buying an additional 422,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Republic Services by 1,185.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 455,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,581,000 after buying an additional 419,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $178.23. 369,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,048. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.22 and a 200 day moving average of $155.99. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.58 and a 12 month high of $179.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

A number of research firms have commented on RSG. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.33.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

