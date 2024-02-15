Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $16,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 293.5% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 21,730 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 14,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,797,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total value of $1,493,401.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,292.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total transaction of $1,493,401.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,292.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,304 shares of company stock valued at $38,860,831 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.33.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE ITW traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $254.03. 212,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,691. The company has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.06 and a 12-month high of $267.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United states and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

